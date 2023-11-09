Kim Kardashian Shares She Got Her First Tattoo, Reveals Meaning

Kim Kardashian officially has more in common with younger sister Kendall Jenner than sharing the same mom.

On the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, titled "A Short-Term Fight," the SKIMS co-founder spilled some major ink, revealing that she tatted an infinity symbol on her lower lip after hosting Saturday Night Live in 2021. During her time on the show, Kardashian sparked a fling with former cast member Pete Davidson, albeit being married to Kanye West at the time.

"The night of SNL – when I hosted SNL – me and all my friends got matching tattoos and everyone got them on their hands and I was like, 'There's not a shot I will get a tattoo,'" Kim said about the adventurous moment.

The scene transitions to the never-before-seen clip of Kardashian toughing it out during the 4:30 a.m. tattoo session, although her friends joke about her hands being balled into fists. Present during Kardashian getting her first tattoo was her sister Khloé Kardashian, La La Anthony, Stephanie Shepherd, Tracy Romulus, and Allison Statter.

Kardashian also joked that the tattoo still takes her by surprise. "No one knows, no one sees it, I forget, but every once in a while I'll be flossing my teeth and I'll see black and go, 'Ah!'" she said.

In March 2018, Kendall Jenner flaunted her "meow" lip tattoo on Ellen, which the now-28-year-old also got during a night out with friends. "It was literally the first thing that came to my mind," she joked when asked about its meaning.