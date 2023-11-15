Kevin Hart to Receive Mark Twain Prize for American Humor: ‘I Can’t Wait to Celebrate!’

Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter praised the Die Hart actor-comedian as a "an accomplished writer, producer, actor and comedian" who "has made lasting contributions to the comedic landscape and represents our celebration of American humor at the Kennedy Center."

"For over three decades, Kevin Hart has been a source of laughter across America and throughout the world with his iconic characters, inimitable physical comedy and relatable narratives," Rutter said.

Hart's career in stand-up began in 2001, but the Philadelphia native has grown in prominence since the 2010s, starring in film series' like Think Like a Man, Ride Along, Jumanji, and his latest flick, Me Time. He also hosts the Peacock talk show Hart to Heart and owns plant based restaurant chain Hart House, located in California.

Mark Twain Prize for American Humor is named after the late writer and humorist and has been given to fellow comics like Dave Chappelle, Jon Stewart, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Steve Martin and others.