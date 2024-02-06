Donald Glover might have the most "adult contemporary" dream blunt rotation in Complex GOAT Talk history.

Sitting down with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Maya Erskine for a 14-minute chat, the two tackled everything from GOAT comedians, GOAT television shows, and GOAT rappers-turned-actors — where Glover chose Will Smith instead of himself.

But around the 7-minute mark of the video above, things got serious when Erskine asked the Atlanta creator for his GOAT blunt rotation. Without hestiation, Glover kicked off his list with Jesus, followed by Michael Jackson, playwright William Shakespeare, and Mali emperor Mansa Musa. Although he didn't explain in depth why he named the four men, the choices are as multifaceted as Glover himself.

"That'd be wild. I'd be freaking out. I'd be having a panic attack," Erskine joked.

Glover decided to round out his impressive rotation by adding an important family member that he hadn't met.

"I would really want to talk to–I've never met my grandfather," he said. "But that's just for me."

Erskine supported Glover's somber addition, but the actor, singer, and comedian couldn't help but crack another joke.

"This is such an adult contemporary answer," he quipped. "People would be like, 'Kai Cenat! You don't want to smoke with Kai Cenat?'"

Mr. & Mrs. Smith debuted its eight-episode season on Feb. 2 and is currently available to stream on Prime Video.