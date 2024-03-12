Christopher Nolan Walked Home With Roughly $100 Million for 'Oppenheimer,' Received Bonus for Oscars Win

Christopher Nolan made bank with his latest blockbuster film, Oppenheimer.

After the film earned Nolan his first Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture, the UK director will take home upwards of $100 million for the film, Deadline reports. The total comes from his "salary, backend compensation, box-office escalators and a bonus for his twin Academy Awards," per the report.

Overall, the film scored seven Oscars on Sunday night, including Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.) and Best Original Score (Ludwig Göransson).