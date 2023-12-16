Bradley Cooper Has a ‘No Chairs’ Policy on Movie Sets

“There’s no chairs on sets,” Cooper said around the 14:30-minute mark of his 46-minute sit-down with Lee. “I’ve always hated chairs, and I feel like your energy dips the minute you sit down in the chair. So [an] apple box is a very nice way to sit and everybody’s together.”

To Lee's shock, Cooper also revealed that he doesn't allow a video village on sets, a behind-the-scenes area with monitors and screens for playback that surrounds the director's chair.

"There's no video village, I hate that," Cooper said.

"So if me and you do a film, there's no video village?" Lee asked.

"If you're with me, yeah, there's no video village," Cooper joked. "If I ask you to come act, then, yeah."

Cooper's comments sent social media into an uproar, with some accusing him of ableism for not letting his production crew sit down. To date, Cooper's directorial efforts are 2018's A Star Is Born and Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which premieres December 20th on Netflix. In the latter film, Cooper was the center of controversy for wearing a prosthetic nose to play Bernstein, who was Jewish.