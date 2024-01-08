Marvel's First TV-MA Series Is 'Not For Kids,' Says Vincent D'Onofrio: 'Some Scenes Are Batsh*t Crazy'

When it comes to villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Vincent D’Onofrio isn’t new to this—he’s true to this.

The seasoned vet made his debut as Wilson Fisk (aka Kingpin) in the 2015 Netflix series Daredevil, but he knew that wasn’t the end of his journey playing the infamous mafia crime lord.

“I always felt like it was something that we should keep doing,” D’Onofrio tells Complex.

And it’s clear executives at Marvel felt the same way. Nearly a decade later, D’Onofrio is set to continue Kingpin’s story in two highly-anticipated series: Echo and Daredevil: Born Again.

His return coincides with an interesting time at Marvel, as the studio looks to reinvigorate its original content offerings following a year of lackluster success. With Echo, the first TV-MA project in the MCU, the studio may have found its silver bullet.

The story of Echo takes place after the events of Hawkeye (2021), with Maya Lopez, played by Alaqua Cox, on the run from Kingpin’s criminal empire. But what exactly goes down in the series? Violence. Lots and lots of violence. “It’s for sure not for kids,” D’Onofrio explains. “Some scenes are going to be batshit crazy.”

Though a stark departure from the typical toned-down approach Marvel has had in depicting graphic scenes, Echo signals the studio’s commitment to spicing things up. And D’Onofrio has found himself squarely in the middle of all these changes.

Complex caught up with D’Onofrio to talk about his experience playing Kingpin, how Echo is setting a new standard for Marvel projects, what fans can expect from Daredevil: Born Again, and much more.

Check out this exclusive Kingpin featurette from Echo before it hits Disney+ and Hulu on January 9.