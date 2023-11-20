Tyrese Sued by Airbnb Property Owner for Excessive Alterations to Rental, Seeking Over $25,000 in Damages

Tyrese Gibson is facing a new lawsuit from a Los Angeles Airbnb homeowner.

According to TMZ, the actor is accused of causing damage to the property by making “excessive alterations” to the home. This includes “altering electrical panels, adding electrical outlets that weren't up to code, painting a marble fireplace in a shiny gold metallic color, closing off doors and windows, and causing damage to the HVAC units,” the outlet writes.

The homeowner, Tiffanique Webb, is seeking over $25,000 in damages.

The property manager, Tracy Wolf, told TMZ that Tyrese agreed to pay $20,000 per month for a six-month lease for a five-bedroom estate in Woodland Hills. He moved in this February, and shortly after, began renovating the home.

In a clip, Tyrese shows some of the alterations, saying that they’re not integral to the structure. “Nothing is attached to the physical property,” he says. “This is all temporary. My privacy and the safety of my two daughters is everything to me.”