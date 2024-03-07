Toyota Made a Miraidon Pokémon Motorcycle That Looks Rideable

According to IGN, a prototype made its debut at an event in Japan last November, though it didn’t have any usability besides glowing eyes. Now, it appears that the latest iteration is fully operative—though it’s more than likely that it will remain a display model.

Miraidon is the legendary Pokémon for Pokémon Violet, the 2022 role-playing video game. In the game, the player rides Miraidon, which turns into a motorbike that can climb, swim, and fly through the world.

Will Toyota do a spin on Koraidon next?

Check out some images of the Miraidon motorcycle below.