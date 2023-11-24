Paris Hilton and Husband Carter Reum Welcome Baby Girl

Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, have welcomed their second child together.
The reality star announced the birth of their daughter on Thursday. “Thankful for my baby girl,” she captioned an Instagram post. It appears that her child’s name is London, as the image includes a pink onesie with the name on the front, as well as pink heart-shaped sunglasses and a bunny stuffed animal.
Hilton also took to TikTok to share the news, asking her niece and nephew, “You guys excited for your new cousin?” Her nephew responded, “You have two babies?” to which she said, “I have two babies.”
Another TikTok shows the couple celebrating Thanksgiving with their son, Phoenix Barron, and Hilton saying, “I’m a big brother!”
The couple welcomed their first child together, Phoenix in January via surrogate. Hilton and Reum married in November 2021 after announcing their engagement in February of that year. They had been dating for over a year. According to People, the pair have known each other for years.
“It's exciting to have this next phase in my life and just to have this little angel who just brightens up my day every morning and his smile melts my heart,” she told the publication of Phoenix. “He's my best buddy and I just am obsessed.”