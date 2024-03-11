People Point Out Jonathan Glazer’s Acceptance Speech Mentioning Gaza Crisis Not Uploaded to Oscars' YouTube

Jonathan Glazer took home the Oscar for Best International Film for The Zone of Interest on Sunday night.

His acceptance speech included a poignant message about the Oct. 7 attack on Israel and the ongoing war in Gaza.

“Our film shows where dehumanization leads at its worst. It shaped all our past and present,” the director said. “Right now, we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness in a holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people,” he continued, as everyone applauded. “Whether the victims of Oct. 7 in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza—all the victims of this dehumanization. How do we resist?”