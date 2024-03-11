People Point Out Jonathan Glazer’s Acceptance Speech Mentioning Gaza Crisis Not Uploaded to Oscars' YouTube

Jonathan Glazer took home the Oscar for Best International Film for The Zone of Interest on Sunday night.
His acceptance speech included a poignant message about the Oct. 7 attack on Israel and the ongoing war in Gaza.
“Our film shows where dehumanization leads at its worst. It shaped all our past and present,” the director said. “Right now, we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness in a holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people,” he continued, as everyone applauded. “Whether the victims of Oct. 7 in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza—all the victims of this dehumanization. How do we resist?”
The Academy Awards later uploaded all the acceptance speeches to YouTube—except Glazer’s. It’s important to note that Monday also marks the first day of Ramadan. ABC uploaded his speech, but it is still not on the official Oscars page as of publishing time.
The Zone of Interest is a historical drama, written and directed by Glazer. It’s loosely based on the 2014 novel of the same name, written by Martin Amis, which is based on a true story. The film follows Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel) and his wife Hedwig (Sandra Hüller) who live with their family in a home next to the Auschwitz concentration camp.