Nick Cannon on Bre Tiesi's Michael B. Jordan Hookup: 'Everybody Got a Past'

Nick Cannon is unbothered by Bre Tiesi's past.

TMZ caught up with Cannon at LAX on Monday to ask him how he felt about Tiesi recently claiming that she's slept with Michael B. Jordan. Cannon responded, saying it happened “way before me.” He added, “Everybody got a past, right?”

Tiesi revealed her hook-up with Jordan in the Season 7 premiere of Selling Sunset, during a conversation with her castmates. When Amanza Smith brought up the actor’s name, Tiesi said, "I could do that—and I've done that.”

Tiesi said she's “slept with all of my favorites,” then said she was "kidding."

During the same conversation with the Selling Sunset cast, Tiesi was asked if she was looking to seriously date anyone.

“I love Nick. I’m happy with my relationship, however that is. And like, if I date, I date.” When someone asked if the TV host and actor would have an issue with her dating, she said, “I don’t know. Maybe.”