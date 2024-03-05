'Queer Eye' Star Jonathan Van Ness Described as 'Monster' and 'Nightmare' to Work With in Exposé

Jonathan Van Ness isn’t always as bubbly and warm as they appear on Netflix’s Queer Eye.
A new exposé from Rolling Stone reveals that the 36-year-old—who identifies as non-binary—has extreme “rage issues” that make the show’s cast and crew “fear” Van Ness.
“[There’s] a real emotion of fear around them when they get angry,” an insider who worked with Van Ness told the publication. “It’s almost like a cartoon where it oozes out of them. It’s intense and scary.”
It seems that Van Ness has to yell at least “once a week.” Other sources described them as a “monster” and “nightmare,” and said their behavior is “demeaning.”
Netflix executives reportedly met with Van Ness to discuss their alleged behavior, but it appears that not much changed, with a source saying that there was “no accountability at all.” Van Ness’ behavior affected the cast, and the entire set would be impacted if they were in a bad mood.
The other members of the Fab Five—Karamo Brown, Tan France, Bobby Berk, and Antoni Porowski—have had their own moments of tension in real life. Earlier this year, Berk revealed that he and France have beef, with Berk later announcing that he quit the show. Brown also shared last year that he, Berk, and Van Ness weren't invited to Porowski's bachelor party.
Van Ness was a breakout star when the revamped Queer Eye debuted in 2018. The following year, they were the first person who wasn’t a woman to be on the cover of Cosmopolitan—and Van Ness has since become an advocate of trans rights.
“There’s a definite contrast between the principles and the values that Jonathan stands for publicly. They’re really centered around having this warmth, love, and care for other people,” a source said.
Another insider did say that Van Ness can be “very warm” and “very charismatic,” but that, “there’s always going to be somebody to point out and blame and make the villain of the day.”