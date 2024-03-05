'Queer Eye' Star Jonathan Van Ness Described as 'Monster' and 'Nightmare' to Work With in Exposé

Jonathan Van Ness isn’t always as bubbly and warm as they appear on Netflix’s Queer Eye.

A new exposé from Rolling Stone reveals that the 36-year-old—who identifies as non-binary—has extreme “rage issues” that make the show’s cast and crew “fear” Van Ness.

“[There’s] a real emotion of fear around them when they get angry,” an insider who worked with Van Ness told the publication. “It’s almost like a cartoon where it oozes out of them. It’s intense and scary.”

It seems that Van Ness has to yell at least “once a week.” Other sources described them as a “monster” and “nightmare,” and said their behavior is “demeaning.”

Netflix executives reportedly met with Van Ness to discuss their alleged behavior, but it appears that not much changed, with a source saying that there was “no accountability at all.” Van Ness’ behavior affected the cast, and the entire set would be impacted if they were in a bad mood.