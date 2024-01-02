Ana Ofelia Murguía, Voice Behind 'Coco' Character Mama Coco, Dies at 90

Ana Ofelia Murguía, the actress who was the voice behind Mama Coco in Pixar’s beloved animated film Coco, has died. She was 90 years old.

Mexico's National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature shared the news of her passing, writing that her “artistic career was vital for the performing arts of Mexico.”

Murguía had a long career, extending across 70 years in stage, film, and TV. Her first acting role was in the 1967 television series La Tormenta. She later starred in films like 1979’s Life Sentence and 2008’s Tear This Heart Out—and in shows like Mozart in the Jungle, Tric Trac, and Uroboros. Her last time on-screen was as Abuela Carmelita in José José: El príncipe de la canción in 2018.