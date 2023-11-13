The Hot Ones Hot Pockets Are The Collab And Snack You Need

Sometimes you want a snack to hold you over. You don’t have time for a full-on meal, but you also don't want to munch on potato chips. When these in-between moments hit, there’s only one answer: Hot Pockets. Known for their tastiness, variety, and convenience, Hot Pockets is your one-stop snack shop.

And now, Hot Pockets is taking things to a spicier new level by collaborating with Hot Ones to reveal the new Hot Ones Hot Pockets in four mouthwatering new flavors. Introducing the spicy garlic chicken and bacon, smoky green chile cheesesteak, hot habanero pepperoni and sausage, and the mother of them all, the fiery hot pepperoni (AKA the Last Dab Apollo). Each Hot Pocket is filled with 100% real cheese and premium meats and also packs a punch with 10 grams of protein.

These four new flavors are the hottest Hot Pockets in the history of Hot Pockets. But who wants to read about a spicy, tasty snack? Don’t you want to try it? Well, you’re in luck. Stop by the Hot Ones Hot Pocket booth at this year’s ComplexCon (Nov. 18–19) and put your love for heat to the test by trying one of the four new flavors.

And the fun doesn’t just stop there. Hot Pockets also linked up with LA-based streetwear brand Carrots to design some sick Hot Pockets merch. If you’re into bucket hats and tote bags, then this collab is for you.

If spice and dope merch are your thing then pull up to the Hot Ones Hot Pockets booth at this year’s ComplexCon. You won’t want to miss out.