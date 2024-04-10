Damson Idris and Teyana Taylor Help Reintroduce Hennessy

We know Hennessy. We’ve tasted Hennessy. As we began our foray into cognac, Hennessy was there guiding us. But somewhere along the way we lost “contact.” It wasn’t a rift of any kind, it just happened, which is par for the course in life. But Hennessy’s still there, with the same smooth flavor that first drew us to it in the first place.

To help shake up people’s perception of the brand and to also build on its rich legacy, Hennessy launched its “Made for Me” campaign. A five-part film series, directed by Andreas Nilsson, highlights Teyana Taylor and Damson Idris as they use Hennessy in cocktails often made without it to show how versatile the beloved cognac is. Staples like the margarita, mojito and highball, were all remixed with Hennessy.