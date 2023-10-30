Step Into a New Lane With Bowlero

Bowling isn’t just a weekend activity. It’s the ultimate turn-up, and has become pop culture’s late-night destination for a good time. From centers across Florida to the lanes of Los Angeles, bowling leagues and cliques gather to relax, release, and revel in the moment. And with Bowlero, you can, too.
Bowlero is the owner and operator of 340 bowling locations across the country, including the famous alleys you know: AMF and Lucky Strike. They’ve reimagined one of America’s oldest pastimes by curating unforgettable experiences in modern, design-forward centers laced with state-of-the-art arcades and premium signature cocktails. But the best parts are the on-site promotions that will keep you coming back. Plus, we know it’s getting cold outside, so why not stay warm and bowl? Your arms will thank you for it.
To get you going, Bowlero has the best deals taking place multiple times a week, including Night Strike, After Party, and Sunday Funday. Night Strike offers unlimited bowling and shoe rental Monday through Thursday; After Party offers unlimited bowling on Fridays; and Sunday Funday offers unlimited bowling, shoe rental, and a $5 arcade card. In other words, you can bowl at a discounted rate all week long!
And we can’t forget about the food! Guests can devour multiple appetizers, have a bite (or three) of pizza, and quench their thirst with soda or beer, at a discounted rate. For any foodies trying to pre-plan their night out, the appetizers include pretzel pins, cheesy dippers, crispy cauliflower, mozzarella bites, and chicken tenders.
So go have fun and live a little at your local Bowlero venue. Check out bowlero.com for locations and details.
*** Please note the above mentioned offers vary by date, time, and bowling center. ***