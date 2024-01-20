Robert Downey Jr. Details Christopher Nolan's Bathroom Habits on Set

Christopher Nolan isn't a fan of bathroom breaks.
In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Robert Downey Jr. revealed the Oppenheimer director lacks sympathy on set when it comes to his cast and crew going to the restroom.
"He doesn't even really like it when you go to the bathroom, but he understands you have to," Downey shared. "And I asked him, 'Dude, when do you go?' And he goes, '11 a.m. and 6 p.m.' And I was like, 'Are you fucking with me?'"
Downey isn't the first Oppenheimer actor to reveal Nolan wasn't a huge fan of folks needing to empty their tanks while on set. Cillian Murphy previously shed light on the topic while speaking with Collider in July.
"He’s not that sympathetic to toilet breaks," Murphy explained. "I'll leave that there."
Downey went on teased Nolan about his restroom habits while presenting the director with the inaugural Sundance Institute Trailblazer Award at the opening gala for the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. After roasting the filmmaker for making only two daily stops at the toilet, Downey poked, “diuretics are his kryptonite.”
"Confidentially, he needs his spirits lifted," Downey joked about Nolan. "He's a bit blue because a terrible tragedy has befallen him. I don't mean to bring this up, and I know it's very personal: He has become recognizable on the street. He recoils as though from a hot flame from this new and most unwelcome reality."