Reese Witherspoon Addresses Fan Backlash Over Snow Eating: 'It Was Delicious, It Was So Good'

Reese Witherspoon is clapping back at fans who called her out for eating snow on TikTok.
On Friday, the 47-year-old actress took to TikTok to share a recipe for her "snow salt Chococinno." The frozen beverage includes two scoops of snow, a splash of cold brew, salted caramel and chocolate sauce. In the clip, she can be seen gathering the snow into a couple of cups from an outside surface.
“OK, so we’ve had a ton of snow over the past few days. We decided to make a recipe,” Reese said in a voiceover. “Oh my gosh, it’s so good!
It didn't take long before people on TikTok warned Witherspoon that eating snow may be unsanitary, which prompted the actress to shrug off the criticism in a few follow-up videos.
“OK, so we’re kind of in a category of ‘You only live once’ and it snows maybe once a year here," Reese said. "I don’t know! Also, I want to say something: It was delicious. It was so good."
On Saturday, Witherspoon once again defended her snow-infused beverage with another clip in which she addressed people's concerns.
“OK, talking about the snow not being filtered, I didn’t grow up drinking filtered water," she explained. "We drank out of the tap water. We actually put our mouths on the tap and then sometimes like in the summer, when it was hot, we drank out of the hose, like, we put our mouth on the hose, growing up.”
She added, “Maybe that’s why I’m like this. So what you’re saying to me is I have to filter the snow before I eat it? I just can’t. Filtered snow. I don’t know how to do that.