Reese Witherspoon Addresses Fan Backlash Over Snow Eating: 'It Was Delicious, It Was So Good'

Reese Witherspoon is clapping back at fans who called her out for eating snow on TikTok.

On Friday, the 47-year-old actress took to TikTok to share a recipe for her "snow salt Chococinno." The frozen beverage includes two scoops of snow, a splash of cold brew, salted caramel and chocolate sauce. In the clip, she can be seen gathering the snow into a couple of cups from an outside surface.

“OK, so we’ve had a ton of snow over the past few days. We decided to make a recipe,” Reese said in a voiceover. “Oh my gosh, it’s so good!