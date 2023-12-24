Nick Cannon Honors Late Son Zen by Dressing Up As Santa for Visit to Children's Hospital

Nick Cannon is honoring his late son Zen this Christmas.
The 43-year-old shared a touching video on Instagram Saturday, celebrating a recent visit to the Children’s Hospital of Orange County where he dressed up as Santa Clause for the kids.
Cannon dedicated his appearance as Santa to his son Zen, who at five months old died in Dec. 2021 following a battle with brain cancer.
"Zens’s Light shinning bright for the holidays!!" Cannon captioned a video of him visiting the children's hospital. "Thank you to the Children’s Hospital of Orange County and everyone who made the day so loving, warm and memorable."
Back in June 2022, Cannon and Alyssa Scott honored Zen's first birthday with the founding of a pediatric cancer foundation named after their son.
“June 23rd will forever be a day of celebration,” Cannon captioned a picture of himself and Scott at a lighting ceremony in their son’s honor. “A beautiful lighting ceremony to honor the life of an Angel. Zen’s birth has now transformed into ‘Zen’s Light.’ We are proud to announce his new foundation that will help so many others in this world.”