Nia Long Playing Katherine Jackson in Michael Jackson Biopic

Nia Long will play Katherine Jackson, the 93-year-old mother of Michael Jackson, in the upcoming Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic about the King of Pop.

It was previously announced that Michael's nephew Jafaar Jackson, the second youngest son of Jermaine Jackson, will portray the music icon, with Colman Domingo set to take on the role of Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson.

“Nia has delivered iconic performances throughout her career,” Fuqua, whose filmography includes Training Day and Emancipation, said in a statement to Variety. “I’ve been a fan for a long time because her characters stay with you. I’m excited to now work alongside her as she pours all of that into Katherine Jackson: a woman who was the glue, the rock, and the heart of the Jackson family during its best and its most turbulent times.”