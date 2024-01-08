Watch Brie Larson Get Emotional While Meeting Jennifer Lopez at Golden Globes

A highlight of Sunday's Golden Globes took place before the award show, as Brie Larson lived out her childhood dream of meeting Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet.

The sweet interaction took place while Larson was being interviewed by Entertainment Tonight, as the actress became starstruck after spotting J. Lo coming up the stairs behind her.

“Oh my God. I can't, I’m gonna cry,” Larson said of seeing Lopez. “I can’t deal with J. Lo.” Entertainment Tonight reporter Kevin Frazier waved J. Lo over, with Larson expressing her love for the 54-year-old icon. "You mean so much to me," she told Lopez. "Oh my God, I’m such a huge fan."