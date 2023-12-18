Brad Pitt Celebrates 60th Birthday With 'Low Key' Plans Involving Girlfriend and Kids

Pitt has been dating 33-year-old jewelry designer Ines de Ramon for a year now.

Dec 18, 2023
Bertrand Guay / AFP via Getty Images
Bertrand Guay / AFP via Getty Images

Brad Pitt celebrated a milestone birthday on Monday, as the Oscar-winner turned 60.

People magazine reports Pitt marked his 60th with a "very low key" celebration alongside his girlfriend, 33-year-old jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, and "a couple" of his children.

"He is in a loving relationship, his relationship with most of his kids is loving [and] he’s in a good place,” an insider told Us Weekly. The source added, “Brad is planning on celebrating with a couple of his kids and Ines,” while he and Ines “also have a small gathering planned for close friends this week for a more adult celebration.”

The source added that all Pitt "wants this year is for his kids and himself to be happy.”

Pitt's 60th arrives a month after a source close to the actor revealed he and Ines de Ramon have been dating for a year. The relationship marks Pitt's first since his divorce from Angelina Jolie was filed in 2016. The pair tied the knot in 2014 following an almost decade-long romance, and share six children: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

“This is Brad’s first proper relationship since the divorce,” the aforementioned insider told People in November. "It’s great to see him in a good place. Ines makes him very happy."

Birthday BoyHappy BirthdayBirthdayHollywoodBrad Pitt

Latest in Pop Culture

Get ready for the hottest season finale of Heat Eaters yet, infused with Italian heat! This isn't just a spin on your Nonna's tomato sauce - it's a sizzling Italian feast that delivers a punch hotter than Mount Vesuvius. Our journey kicks off in the Bronx at the iconic Arthur Avenue, where host Esther Choi and Bronx-bred chef Christian Petroni—a local celebrity familiar to everyone on the block— explore the spicy realms of Calabrian cuisine. Paying respect through historical landmarks, they taste-test various spicy cured sausages from Calabria Pork Store and try the renowned Calabrese-style egg, potato, and porchetta sandwiches from Mike's Deli—a cultural cornerstone since the 1940s. Their journey culminates with a spicy cannoli with a fiery twist from Cayenne and Calabrian chilis. To cap off her adventure, Esther jets to Brooklyn to join forces with Binging with Babish at his home studio. Together, they unleash the formidable flavor of Carolina Reapers from Smokin' Ed to make “Spaghetti all’Assassina,'' also known as “Assassin’s Pasta”—a dish so alarmingly hot, legend says a patron named it that after suggesting the chef intended to end his life with the excessive spice. Finally, they top the pasta with 'nduja spicy meatballs infused with Trinidad Scorpion Powder that might just be Camera Guy Bill's final feast.Get ready for the hottest season finale of Heat Eaters yet, infused with Italian heat! This isn't just a spin on your Nonna's tomato sauce - it's a sizzling Italian feast that delivers a punch hotter than Mount Vesuvius. Our journey kicks off in the Bronx at the iconic Arthur Avenue, where host Esther Choi and Bronx-bred chef Christian Petroni—a local celebrity familiar to everyone on the block— explore the spicy realms of Calabrian cuisine. Paying respect through historical landmarks, they taste-test various spicy cured sausages from Calabria Pork Store and try the renowned Calabrese-style egg, potato, and porchetta sandwiches from Mike's Deli—a cultural cornerstone since the 1940s. Their journey culminates with a spicy cannoli with a fiery twist from Cayenne and Calabrian chilis. To cap off her adventure, Esther jets to Brooklyn to join forces with Binging with Babish at his home studio. Together, they unleash the formidable flavor of Carolina Reapers from Smokin' Ed to make “Spaghetti all’Assassina,'' also known as “Assassin’s Pasta”—a dish so alarmingly hot, legend says a patron named it that after suggesting the chef intended to end his life with the excessive spice. Finally, they top the pasta with 'nduja spicy meatballs infused with Trinidad Scorpion Powder that might just be Camera Guy Bill's final feast.Play button icon
POP-CULTURE

| BY COMPLEX VIDEO

LEGENDARY Arthur Ave Italian Food Tour + Babish Makes Spaghetti all' Assassina! | Heat Eaters

T-Mobile

Powered By

T-Mobile