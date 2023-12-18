Brad Pitt Celebrates 60th Birthday With 'Low Key' Plans Involving Girlfriend and Kids

Brad Pitt celebrated a milestone birthday on Monday, as the Oscar-winner turned 60.

People magazine reports Pitt marked his 60th with a "very low key" celebration alongside his girlfriend, 33-year-old jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, and "a couple" of his children.

"He is in a loving relationship, his relationship with most of his kids is loving [and] he’s in a good place,” an insider told Us Weekly. The source added, “Brad is planning on celebrating with a couple of his kids and Ines,” while he and Ines “also have a small gathering planned for close friends this week for a more adult celebration.”

The source added that all Pitt "wants this year is for his kids and himself to be happy.”

Pitt's 60th arrives a month after a source close to the actor revealed he and Ines de Ramon have been dating for a year. The relationship marks Pitt's first since his divorce from Angelina Jolie was filed in 2016. The pair tied the knot in 2014 following an almost decade-long romance, and share six children: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

“This is Brad’s first proper relationship since the divorce,” the aforementioned insider told People in November. "It’s great to see him in a good place. Ines makes him very happy."