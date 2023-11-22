Amber Rose Says 4-Year-Old Son Drinks Coffee Daily: ‘It’s Not a Big Deal’

Amber Rose is not a strict parent when it comes to her children enjoying some caffeine.

During a recent interview on No Jumper, the 40-year-old discussed parenting her children: 10-year-old son Sebastian, whom she shares with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, and 4-year-old Slash, whom Rose gave birth to during her time dating music executive Alexander Edwards.

"I give my kids coffee," Rose admitted on the podcast. "Slash is four, and he drinks coffee all the time," she added, confirming he drinks it "every day.

"My 4-year-old will wake up and be like, 'I want coffee and breakfast.'"

Rose continued by maintaining that her parenting tactic is "not a big deal," claiming it gives her and her sons a chance to catch up while enjoying a morning cup of joe.

"Me and my kids sit, and we drink coffee, and we talk," she shared. "It's not a big deal. It's really not. It's only caffeine. It's a little caffeine. It's not bad for you."