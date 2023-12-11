Alec Baldwin Gushes Over Barbara Streisand After Watching Singing Video: 'Hottest Woman Ever'

Alec Baldwin can't contain his attraction toward Barbra Streisand.
Back in October, Streisand hopped on Instagram to promote her recently released autobiography, My Name Is Barbara, by sharing a clip of her performing her classic cut “Lover, Come Back to Me” in 1965.
Weeks later, the married Baldwin hopped in the comment section of the post to express his infatuation for Streisand.
"My God. This is the hottest woman. Ever," Baldwin wrote.
Of course, it isn't the first time Baldwin has admitted that he has a thing for Barbara.
In a 2021 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Baldwin said he "could have been a great Barbara Streisand ex-husband."
"I've said it before and I'll say it again. Right now, we could be divorced and be very happy," Baldwin joked about he and Barbara. "I could have been a great Barbara Streisand ex-husband."
Baldwin continued, “I’ve met a handful of people who what you think they are in a fantasy is fulfilled when you meet them. When you meet her, you're like, 'Oh my God!' She's just incredible."
Streisand enlisted Baldwin for her 2016 album Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway, which saw the pair sing a duet of Stephen Sondheim’s “The Best Thing That Has Ever Happened," a song from the 2003 musical Road Show.
“It’s a charming song, and we have Alec Baldwin, an actor who I’ve always really admired. He was perfect casting,” Streisand told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “It’s that combination with me; he’s a New Yorker. He’s from the theater.”
Baldwin added: “Just in the way Barbra is complex in her singing, Sondheim is perhaps the most complex in his writing. Sondheim was the person who invited audiences to come to the theater and said, ‘Let’s talk about what you’re really going through, and we’re going to sing about it.'”