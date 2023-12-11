Alec Baldwin Gushes Over Barbara Streisand After Watching Singing Video: 'Hottest Woman Ever'

The actor expressed his love for Barbara in the comment section of a recent Instagram post from the entertainer.

Dec 11, 2023
Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb
Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb

Alec Baldwin can't contain his attraction toward Barbra Streisand.

Back in October, Streisand hopped on Instagram to promote her recently released autobiography, My Name Is Barbara, by sharing a clip of her performing her classic cut “Lover, Come Back to Me” in 1965.

Weeks later, the married Baldwin hopped in the comment section of the post to express his infatuation for Streisand.

"My God. This is the hottest woman. Ever," Baldwin wrote.

Of course, it isn't the first time Baldwin has admitted that he has a thing for Barbara.

In a 2021 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Baldwin said he "could have been a great Barbara Streisand ex-husband."

"I've said it before and I'll say it again. Right now, we could be divorced and be very happy," Baldwin joked about he and Barbara. "I could have been a great Barbara Streisand ex-husband."

Baldwin continued, “I’ve met a handful of people who what you think they are in a fantasy is fulfilled when you meet them. When you meet her, you're like, 'Oh my God!' She's just incredible."

Streisand enlisted Baldwin for her 2016 album Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway, which saw the pair sing a duet of Stephen Sondheim’s “The Best Thing That Has Ever Happened," a song from the 2003 musical Road Show.

“It’s a charming song, and we have Alec Baldwin, an actor who I’ve always really admired. He was perfect casting,” Streisand told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “It’s that combination with me; he’s a New Yorker. He’s from the theater.”

Baldwin added: “Just in the way Barbra is complex in her singing, Sondheim is perhaps the most complex in his writing. Sondheim was the person who invited audiences to come to the theater and said, ‘Let’s talk about what you’re really going through, and we’re going to sing about it.'”

Alec BaldwinHollywood

Latest in Pop Culture

Attention all Spice Lords - the moment you’ve been waiting for is finally here! In this episode of Heat Eaters, chef Esther Choi embarks on the much-anticipated journey down to South Carolina to visit legendary Hot Ones' Pepper Breeder, Smokin' Ed Currie. From cultivating Carolina Reapers to the newly-crowned Hottest Pepper in the World, Pepper X, along with top-secret peppers in development — this episode offers a comprehensive view into what it takes to run the most fiery pepper farm and hot sauce company in the world. Tune in for a master class on Pepper Breeding 101! Learn about Ed’s 'Field of Dreams', where he pioneers ferocious new pepper strains! Get an exclusive factory tour where all Hot Ones' hot sauces are brought to life, including the famous "Last Dab"! And, best of all, hear firsthand accounts of what Smokin' Ed is REALLY like, from the friends and family who know him best!Attention all Spice Lords - the moment you’ve been waiting for is finally here! In this episode of Heat Eaters, chef Esther Choi embarks on the much-anticipated journey down to South Carolina to visit legendary Hot Ones' Pepper Breeder, Smokin' Ed Currie. From cultivating Carolina Reapers to the newly-crowned Hottest Pepper in the World, Pepper X, along with top-secret peppers in development — this episode offers a comprehensive view into what it takes to run the most fiery pepper farm and hot sauce company in the world. Tune in for a master class on Pepper Breeding 101! Learn about Ed’s 'Field of Dreams', where he pioneers ferocious new pepper strains! Get an exclusive factory tour where all Hot Ones' hot sauces are brought to life, including the famous "Last Dab"! And, best of all, hear firsthand accounts of what Smokin' Ed is REALLY like, from the friends and family who know him best!Play button icon
POP-CULTURE

| BY COMPLEX VIDEO

How Hot Ones Legend Smokin’ Ed Currie Grows the World’s Hottest Peppers | Heat Eaters

T-Mobile

Powered By

T-Mobile