Alec Baldwin Gushes Over Barbara Streisand After Watching Singing Video: 'Hottest Woman Ever'

Of course, it isn't the first time Baldwin has admitted that he has a thing for Barbara.

In a 2021 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Baldwin said he "could have been a great Barbara Streisand ex-husband."

"I've said it before and I'll say it again. Right now, we could be divorced and be very happy," Baldwin joked about he and Barbara. "I could have been a great Barbara Streisand ex-husband."

Baldwin continued, “I’ve met a handful of people who what you think they are in a fantasy is fulfilled when you meet them. When you meet her, you're like, 'Oh my God!' She's just incredible."

Streisand enlisted Baldwin for her 2016 album Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway, which saw the pair sing a duet of Stephen Sondheim’s “The Best Thing That Has Ever Happened," a song from the 2003 musical Road Show.