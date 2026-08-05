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Mexican TikTok Influencer César Gastélum Killed During Livestream

The Mexican TikTok star’s final stream turned into a crime scene in cartel-ravaged Culiacán, where authorities have not identified a motive or announced any arrests.

TikTok Influencer Cesar Gastelum Shot and Killed on Livestream
Photo by Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Mexican TikTok creator César Gastélum, who had nearly 600,000 followers for his comedy and lifestyle content, was shot and killed while livestreaming outside a fast-food restaurant in Culiacán when two helmeted men pulled up on a motorcycle and opened fire.
  • Authorities have released few details beyond confirming an ongoing investigation and a “significant security operation,” as Culiacán remains at the center of violent power struggles between rival criminal factions.
  • Gastélum’s killing echoes other high-profile murders of Mexican influencers on TikTok livestreams, including beauty creator Valeria Márquez—whose death was tied to CJNG-linked leader Ramón Ángel Álvarez Ayala—and Culiacán TikToker Juan Carlos “El Chilango” López.

César Gastélum's final TikTok livestream ended in gunfire. The Mexican influencer was shot and killed on Tuesday, August 4, while broadcasting live outside a fast-food restaurant in Culiacán, becoming the latest content creator whose death has unfolded in front of an online audience—and adding to a growing list of social media personalities killed as cartel violence continues to grip the region.

According to The New York Post, Gastélum, who amassed nearly 600,000 followers on TikTok with comedy and lifestyle videos, was livestreaming with friends when two helmeted people rode up on a motorcycle, local authorities said.

Authorities have released few additional details beyond confirming the ongoing investigation. Gastélum was standing outside the restaurant with friends when the motorcycle approached, and the driver allegedly fired multiple shots. A Sinaloa security official said only that "a significant security operation" was underway following the attack.

The killing comes as Culiacán remains the epicenter of a bloody power struggle between rival criminal factions battling for control of the region. Officials have not publicly identified a motive or announced any arrests, but the attack fits into a disturbing pattern of high-profile social media figures being killed while broadcasting live.

In recent years, TikTok livestreams have increasingly become crime scenes, capturing fatal attacks in real time for viewers around the world.

Gastélum's death also revives memories of beauty influencer Valeria Márquez, who was murdered during a TikTok livestream in May 2025 while working inside her salon in Zapopan, Jalisco. Prosecutors investigated her killing as a femicide after a gunman entered the business and opened fire.

More than a year later, Mexican authorities announced the arrest of Ramón Ángel Álvarez Ayala, known as "El R-1." Security Minister Omar García Harfuch identified him as the leader of a criminal cell linked to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), and investigators have tied him to Márquez's murder while accusing him of also ordering and financing the 2025 killing of Uruapan Mayor Carlos Manzo.

Another Culiacán TikToker, Juan Carlos López—better known online as "El Chilango"—was killed in October 2024 while recording a video. His posts had referenced the Sinaloa Cartel and Los Chapitos, although authorities did not publicly identify that content as the motive.

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