Pop Culture

Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra Spotted Arm-in-Arm in Mexico Amid Dating Rumors

From NYC Valentine’s weekend to a low-key Mexico City stroll, inside the timeline fueling Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra romance buzz.

Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra Spotted Arm-in-Arm in Mexico Amid Dating Rumors
Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Pedro Pascal and creative director Rafael Olarra have been spotted together again—this time in Mexico City—adding a new chapter to the ongoing speculation surrounding the pair.

Video shared on March 5 by pop-culture tip account DeuxMoi shows Pascal and Olarra walking side by side on a sidewalk in the Mexican capital, with the actor briefly pausing to wait as Olarra catches up, then continuing down the street together.

The clip shows the outing unfolding casually. Pascal, known for leading roles in The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, appears relaxed in baggy cargo pants, a yellow T-shirt, and dark sunglasses.

Olarra, dressed in khaki joggers and a white top, is seen wearing a leg brace as they walk alongside him. The reason for the brace has not been publicly explained, though Olarra has previously been described as a triathlete and fitness enthusiast.

Olarra works as an art director and creative lead for the Faena brand, where he has helped shape large-scale design and cultural projects for the luxury hospitality group. Originally from Argentina, he studied film at Universidad del Cine in Buenos Aires before building a career in creative direction that spans fashion campaigns, exhibitions, advertising work, and live events.

Pascal, 50, remains one of the most recognizable actors working today, with major film and television projects continuing to expand his global profile.

Despite the attention surrounding his career, he has consistently kept his romantic life out of the public conversation. The actor has previously addressed that decision directly, explaining that “personal relationships are such a complex thing to navigate even without having this enormous lens on them.”

The Mexico City sighting follows several earlier appearances involving Pascal and Olarra that first sparked online conversation. Last month, the two were photographed in New York City’s Lower East Side, where they were seen walking together and reportedly heading to lunch over Valentine’s Day weekend.

Reports from that outing also noted that the pair attended a screening of Wuthering Heights while in the city.

Olarra has previously been linked to actor Luke Evans. The two publicly confirmed their relationship in 2020 during a trip to Hawaii, then separated roughly a year later. Evans later acknowledged the breakup in an interview, stating simply, “It is what it is.”

Neither Pascal nor Olarra has commented on the recent sightings.

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