Honey Boo Boo's Sister Pumpkin Joins OnlyFans — And Her Boyfriend Approves

The reality TV personality confirmed to TMZ that she has launched a page on OnlyFans , offering fans exclusive content through a monthly subscription and marking a notable shift from the family-friendly television environment where she first became known.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, best known as the older sister of Alana “ Honey Boo Boo ” Thompson, is stepping into a new lane.

Efird said the decision to join “the blue spicy app,” as she called it in the Instagram announcement, came after seeing people in her circle generate significant income on the platform.

Her account currently charges about $23 per month and will feature solo content, at least for the time being. But she did not rule out expanding what she posts in the future as the page develops.

The move adds another chapter to a public life that began more than a decade ago. Efird first appeared on television alongside Thompson during the early 2010s reality TV boom sparked by the TLC series Toddlers & Tiaras.

Thompson’s larger-than-life personality turned her into a breakout star, eventually leading to the family’s own series, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which drew millions of viewers and turned the Georgia family into pop-culture fixtures.

Efird also addressed how her personal life factors into the decision. She said her boyfriend, Darrin Kitchens, has fully supported the move since she began exploring the idea. The couple has been together since 2024.