TikTok Comedian Damon Darling Got a Lifetime Ban From Walmart

The comedian and viral creator says he has been banned from the chain after an August 7 confrontation at an Ohio location, where an employee told him he could not enter and would be trespassing if he stayed. Darling maintained that he was there to pay for customers’ groceries, but Walmart says his charitable content isn’t why he was shown the door.

In Darling’s viral TikTok, he questioned why he was being turned away and said both police and someone he believed was the store manager had previously allowed him inside. The employee disputed that account, telling Darling the woman he spoke with was not the manager and may have let him enter by mistake.

During the Walmart confrontation, Darling at one point said he would take the dispute to the Supreme Court, though he did not indicate whether the remark was serious.

Darling then kept pressing for an explanation before ultimately leaving, saying he didn’t want the situation turning into legal trouble.

But the grocery giveaway was only the latest chapter in Darling’s much longer history with Walmart. Before shifting toward more positive and charitable videos, the comedian frequently used the retailer as a backdrop for pranks and skits.

His previous Walmart content included throwing merchandise, staging falls around customers and, in one instance, pouring milk over himself. Darling has since acknowledged that his approach to content has changed.