TikTok Comedian Damon Darling Got a Lifetime Ban From Walmart

Key Takeaways
- Comedian and TikTok creator Damon Darling says he was blocked from entering an Ohio Walmart while trying to pay for strangers’ groceries, and filmed a tense August 7 confrontation with an employee who warned he’d be trespassing if he stayed.
- Walmart says Darling’s lifetime ban isn’t about his recent charitable videos but stems from a long pattern of disruptive prank content in its stores, including throwing merchandise, staging fake falls, and pouring milk on himself.
- Darling, who joked during the dispute about taking the matter to the Supreme Court, later told TMZ Live that his content has evolved and he doesn’t plan to keep fighting Walmart over access to its stores.
Damon Darling wanted to buy groceries for strangers. Walmart wanted him gone.
The comedian and viral creator says he has been banned from the chain after an August 7 confrontation at an Ohio location, where an employee told him he could not enter and would be trespassing if he stayed. Darling maintained that he was there to pay for customers’ groceries, but Walmart says his charitable content isn’t why he was shown the door.
In Darling’s viral TikTok, he questioned why he was being turned away and said both police and someone he believed was the store manager had previously allowed him inside. The employee disputed that account, telling Darling the woman he spoke with was not the manager and may have let him enter by mistake.
During the Walmart confrontation, Darling at one point said he would take the dispute to the Supreme Court, though he did not indicate whether the remark was serious.
Darling then kept pressing for an explanation before ultimately leaving, saying he didn’t want the situation turning into legal trouble.
But the grocery giveaway was only the latest chapter in Darling’s much longer history with Walmart. Before shifting toward more positive and charitable videos, the comedian frequently used the retailer as a backdrop for pranks and skits.
His previous Walmart content included throwing merchandise, staging falls around customers and, in one instance, pouring milk over himself. Darling has since acknowledged that his approach to content has changed.
Walmart says that earlier behavior—not Darling’s attempts to pay for groceries—is behind the ban. “We deeply care about our associates and customers,” a company spokesperson told TMZ. “Mr. Darling has repeatedly violated our policies through disruptive behavior and trespassing, unrelated to any charitable giving.”
Darling addressed the situation on TMZ Live on August 11 and said that while his content has evolved, he isn’t looking to keep fighting Walmart over access to its stores.