Texas ‘Inmate Hopper’ Influencer Ash Trevino Admits Welfare Fraud, Avoids Jail

Trevino, whose legal name is Ashley Lopez-Trevino, pleaded guilty Aug. 5 to welfare fraud and fraudulent securing of document execution, according to court records obtained by People . The 37-year-old avoided additional jail time under the deal, but will spend two years under community supervision, complete 120 hours of community service and participate in an anti-theft program and financial counseling. She was also ordered to pay $16,799.95 in restitution to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

Ash Trevino once told her massive social media audience that she planned to “fight” the fraud case against her. Eight months and another trip to jail later, the controversial Texas influencer has pleaded guilty.

The resolution comes as newly reported court documents reveal more about Trevino’s life during the period scrutinized by prosecutors. According to TMZ, prosecutors claimed Trevino had relationships with approximately “50-75 inmates of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice” over several years. Some of those men, prosecutors alleged, were incarcerated for violent crimes “including but not limited to aggravated robbery and murder.”

Those allegations connect directly to the online persona that made Trevino famous — or infamous — well before her criminal case. With more than 500,000 followers across Instagram and Snapchat, Trevino became known for openly discussing her relationships with prisoners, even embracing the description “inmate hopper.”

Prosecutors also took aim at other aspects of her social media activity, accusing her of “requesting monetary contributions” from followers in exchange for disclosing health information concerning a dependent and citing sexually explicit videos and livestreams.

The guilty plea marks a significant change from Trevino’s response when the case first became public. Police arrested her in Venus, Texas, on December 17, 2025, after discovering she had two active felony warrants. She was booked into the Ellis County Jail before posting a $15,000 bond.

Afterward, Trevino returned to social media, where footage showed her laughing as she left custody. During a subsequent livestream, she told followers she had hired an attorney and vowed to “fight this.”