Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Splits From Louis Thornton-Allan After Over 2 Years Of Marriage

The couple got married in the Dominican Republic in October 2021. She was walked down the aisle by her father's Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel, who is her godfather.

In an interview with British Vogue in 2021, Walker opened up about her marriage and said that the pandemic impacted the plans for their intimate wedding. "Louis’s family wasn’t able to attend," she shared. "A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions." Her custom Givenchy Haute Couture wedding dresses were designed by Matthew Williams.

Meadow was just 14 at the time her father, who portrayed Brian O'Conner in the hugely successful franchise, died in a car crash at age 40 in November 2013. On what would've been his 50th birthday this year, she shared a tribute to him.

"Happy birthday to my guardian angel 🤍. Thank you for your love, guidance, friendship, sunshine and for raising me to see all of the beauty in the world,” said Walker, who made her first appearance in the Walker and Diesel-led franchise with a cameo in 2023's Fast X. "You are the most kind, humble, generous and caring soul I know. You taught me at a young age to always treat everyone with respect, to do good and to take care of our planet. I love you and miss you every day."