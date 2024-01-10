Martin Short Shuts Down Meryl Streep Dating Rumors, Says They're 'Very Good Friends'

Martin Short has downplayed rumors he's dating his Only Murders in the Building co-star Meryl Streep.

A representative for the comedy actor, 73, confirmed with TMZ that he's not in a relationship with Streep, 74. The two are said to be "very good friends" and nothing more, despite fan speculation after they attended the Golden Globes together on Sunday, Jan. 7. They were both nominated for awards for their performances in Only Murder in the Building, in which Streep plays the romantic interest of Short's character Oliver Putnam. The show ultimately didn't pick up any awards, but it'll have a second chance to garner some accolades with three nominations at the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards next week.

Both of the actors, who have received acclaim for their chemistry in the comedy series, are currently single. In October 2023, Streep and her husband Don Gummer confirmed they've been separated for six years. "Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” a representative told People.