Kenan Thompson Partners With Nintendo for New Ad Campaign Starring His Daughters

Saturday Night Live legend Kenan Thompson and his two daughters are the stars of the latest Nintendo Switch commercials.

Featuring Thompson and daughters Georgia, 9, and Gianna, 5, the new holiday campaign shows them enjoying The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Party, and the newly released Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The ad highlights the family-friendly nature of the platform, which is available in a regular edition, the OLED edition, and the portable-only Switch Lite.

"It’s pretty amazing to be on-set, shooting a new campaign, and to have that shoot be all about playing Nintendo games with your girls. I can’t ask for any more than that. And my girls loved it too," said Thompson of the commercial. "We really tried to capture that in the video – how playing Nintendo games is a great way for people to have fun together and bond. My girls were really excited to play with me, but they definitely wanted to beat me too – we got pretty competitive!”

In an interview with Pop Crave about the collaboration, Thompson shared that he's a huge Super Mario fan and especially enjoyed the $1 billion-grossing movie that debuted in theaters earlier this year. "[The Super Mario Bros. Movie] was so genius recently, so just having that go hand in hand and continuing to push the fact that we love these characters so much that we get to be around new versions of them is really exciting," he shared.

Thompson recently returned to Saturday Night Live this month, marking his landmark 21st season on the show. He's also starring in the long-awaited sequel to Good Burger, the 1997 film that also featured his Kenan & Kel co-star Kel Mitchell.

Watch the Nintendo Switch commercial above.