Dashcam Footage Shows Officers Ignoring Call for Backup to Play 'Pokémon Go'

Pokémon Go had a chokehold on pop culture in 2016 and 2017, so much so that two Los Angeles Police Department officers ignored a request for backup because they were too busy playing the addictive app.

As reported last year, LAPD officers Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell were fired after they refused to assist a captain with a reported robbery at Crenshaw Mall so they could play more Pokémon Go. Now the dashcam footage has finally been released, via 404 Media, showing the two officers ignoring the robbery in progress. "After that, a Togetic just popped up," one of the officers can be heard in the clip.

The footage shows that they even drove down a one-way street so they could catch the Pokémon they were after. "Oh, this is a one-way street," the officers laugh while making an illegal U-turn. "Got him!" they said at another point. "It's the evolved form of Togepi."