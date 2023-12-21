Sneaker Shopping And Lexus Surprise Kids With 360 Pairs Of New Sneakers For Christmas

It’s that time of year, when the fireplace is crackling, the holiday lights are gleaming, and children are gathering around Christmas trees waiting to see what the man in red snuck down the chimney. It’s the time when the magic is in the air, but not everyone gets to feel it. So this holiday season, Joe La Puma and the Sneaker Shopping team partnered with Lexus to surprise children at the Community Partners of Dallas with top-notch sneakers and a get-fresh feeling.

Community Partners of Dallas is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children who have been abused and neglected heal and prevail. CPD offers an assortment of programs and resources for kids to thrive, including the Kids in Crisis program, the Night Response Support program, and the Rainbow Room, which serves as an “emergency resource center providing critical items for children in need.” And this holiday season, the foundation’s need for shoes was critical, so Sneaker Shopping, Joe La Puma, and Lexus arrived right on time.