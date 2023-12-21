Searchlight Pictures Poor Things

December 21, 2023

Steve-O Is Extra Naughty For the Hot Ones Holiday Extravaganza | Hot Ones

Steve-O returns to face for this THIRD showdown with the wings of death in the THIRD Annual Hot Ones Holiday Extravaganza! This end-of-year tradition is our way of saying thank you to the fans and raising money for our official Hot Ones charity partner, Common Threads. And what a show we have in store: Sean Evans plays a holiday-themed round of "would you rather?" with kids of Common Threads! Esther Choi (Heat Eaters) cooks Nashville-style Korean fried chicken with Hot Ones legend Chili Klaus! Camera Guy Bill presents the 2023 Hot Ones Awards! And Steve-O takes on the wings of death and discusses his Hot Ones history, Jackass lore, and an elusive stunt he's always wanted to try. His latest special “Steve O’s Bucket List” is now available at SteveO.com We hope you enjoy the show, and if you’re a fan of Hot Ones and First We Feast, we’d appreciate nothing more than a donation to Common Threads—just smash that donation button!

Hot Ones
Hot Ones is the most talked-about interview show on the Internet, thanks in part to its game-changing format: For every question that they field from host Sean Evans, guests must join him in eating a progressively spicy chicken wing. The hot sauces that coat the wings act like a truth serum, bringing out some of the most honest and hilarious reactions you'll see in any Q&A. The deeply researched topics ensure that the interviews always elicit a major response—both from the celebrity talent taking on the wings, as well as the millions of die-hard fans who tune in weekly. The show's viral interviews and cult fan base have turned it into a pop-culture phenomenon covered by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The New York Times. Past guests include Kevin Hart, Rachael Ray, Scarlett Johansson, Gordon Ramsay, Charlize Theron, DJ Khaled, and Rob Gronkowski. The show launched in March 2015 and new episodes drop Thursdays at 11AM on First We Feast.
