First We Feast's

Hot Ones

December 21, 2023

Steve-O Is Extra Naughty For the Hot Ones Holiday Extravaganza | Hot Ones

Steve-O returns to face for this THIRD showdown with the wings of death in the THIRD Annual Hot Ones Holiday Extravaganza! This end-of-year tradition is our way of saying thank you to the fans and raising money for our official Hot Ones charity partner, Common Threads. And what a show we have in store: Sean Evans plays a holiday-themed round of "would you rather?" with kids of Common Threads! Esther Choi (Heat Eaters) cooks Nashville-style Korean fried chicken with Hot Ones legend Chili Klaus! Camera Guy Bill presents the 2023 Hot Ones Awards! And Steve-O takes on the wings of death and discusses his Hot Ones history, Jackass lore, and an elusive stunt he's always wanted to try. His latest special “Steve O’s Bucket List” is now available at SteveO.com We hope you enjoy the show, and if you’re a fan of Hot Ones and First We Feast, we’d appreciate nothing more than a donation to Common Threads—just smash that donation button!