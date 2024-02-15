Will Smith Set to Play Iraq War Veteran Fighting Drug Dealers in 'Sugar Bandits'

Will Smith has lined up one of his next roles.

According to Variety, Smith, 55, will star in Sugar Bandits, a film based on the Chuck Hogan book Devils in Exile, which centers on an Iraq War veteran who joins a crew of other fellow vets to target the drug trade in Boston.

Hogan, whose credits include The Strain and Prince of Thieves (which Ben Affleck adapted as The Town), wrote the screenplay.

The film was originally announced in 2013 with Universal attached to develop it. Smith, along with Jon Mone, will produce Sugar Bandits for its financial backer, AGC Studios. They’re joined by Richard Abate, who will produce for 3 Arts Entertainment.

The Academy Award winner's last major movie was Antoine Fuqua’s Emancipation in 2022, marking his first role since the infamous Oscars slap. A fourth Bad Boys film is still in production alongside a sequel to I Am Legend that will feature Michael B. Jordan as his co-star.