Tom Cruise apparently shut it down on the dancefloor at Victoria Beckham’s birthday party.
According to the New York Post, Cruise, 61, is a longtime friend of the former pop singer and her husband, David, and was a guest at the formal event held at the private club Oswald’s in London on Saturday night.
After dinner, the Mission: Impossible actor apparently cruised over to the dancefloor and showed off his breakdancing skills, leaving a reported 100 guests stunned at the sight. Or, to quote a Daily Mail source, "People were absolutely dumbfounded."
Among the A-list guests who may have witnessed some Maverick-level moves were Gordon Ramsey, Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek, Jason Statham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Guy Ritchie.
Also included in the star-studded celebration were Victoria’s former bandmates, the Spice Girls. Although no cameras were allowed at the event, David Beckham generously shared a small clip of his wife along with Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell performing their 1997 hit single, “Stop.”
“Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife” wrote Victoria on her Instagram account.
The former Posh Spice shared snaps with her husband and their four children, Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12.
No footage of Cruise breakdancing has surfaced online, so the thought will just have to live in your imagination until they find a way to write it into Top Gun 3.