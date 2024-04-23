Tom Cruise apparently shut it down on the dancefloor at Victoria Beckham’s birthday party.

According to the New York Post, Cruise, 61, is a longtime friend of the former pop singer and her husband, David, and was a guest at the formal event held at the private club Oswald’s in London on Saturday night.

After dinner, the Mission: Impossible actor apparently cruised over to the dancefloor and showed off his breakdancing skills, leaving a reported 100 guests stunned at the sight. Or, to quote a Daily Mail source, "People were absolutely dumbfounded."

Among the A-list guests who may have witnessed some Maverick-level moves were Gordon Ramsey, Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek, Jason Statham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Guy Ritchie.

Also included in the star-studded celebration were Victoria’s former bandmates, the Spice Girls. Although no cameras were allowed at the event, David Beckham generously shared a small clip of his wife along with Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell performing their 1997 hit single, “Stop.”