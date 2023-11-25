Paul Rudd Details Training for 'Ant-Man,' Says His Diet Was 'Horrible': 'I'm Okay With Having Really Boring Food'

Paul Rudd’s diet for Ant-Man was no joke.

The actor made an appearance on the Off Menu podcast to talk about the “horrible” diet he underwent to prepare for his role in the Marvel films. Although he didn't give specifics on what his meals looked like, Rudd said he looked forward to some plain seltzer.

“When I was having to train for the Ant-Man movie, and I was on a very restrictive diet, my reward was sparkling water,” he told hosts Ed Gamble and James Acaster. “That’s how horrible that diet was. I was like, ‘Alright, I’m gonna have some sparkling water now, I’ve earned it.”

Rudd added, “Once you’re in it, it’s actually not too hard. I think you guys can guess that I'm okay with having really boring food every time, over and over again, because I would eat very similar things … And then you get into it, get in the groove of it, [you] feel good, and waking up with tons of energy, it’s the strangest sensation. That was new for me.”

When it comes to “comparing notes” with his co-stars on ensemble films such as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Rudd concluded that some people might. However, he was more concerned about his own diminishing returns. “I also think I worked out harder than anyone, I would eat better than everyone, and I’d look worse than all of them," he said with a laugh. "I’m like, ‘I have to work out all the time, eat perfectly, just to look kind of bad.’ Not even like great.”