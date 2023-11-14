Khloé Kardashian Shares How Kim Grew in Confidence After Kanye Divorce: ‘I Know How Scared She Was to Do It'

“I know how scared she was to do it,” said Statter. “‘Cause deep down inside she wanted her family to stay together. And because she was like, ‘I don’t know what life is going to be like on the other side of this.’ I was just so proud of her.”

Kim, who experienced a divorce at age nine with her own parents, the late Robert Kardashian with Kris Jenner, treaded lightly but openly when explaining the split to her children. “Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard,” said Kim. “You want to be sensitive because they’re just kids, and it’s hard to go through no matter what age. You have to make sure that you only go to a level they can understand. It’s okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side.”

Kim and Kanye began dating in 2011 before going public with their relationship the following year and exchanging vows in 2014. They officially separated in 2020 and their divorce was finalized two years later. During their relationship, they welcomed four children — North, ten, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four.