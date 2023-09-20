Cindy Crawford Reflects on 1986 Oprah Winfrey Interview, Made Her Feel Like ‘Chattel’

On the new Apple TV+ documentary series The Super Models, Crawford reflected on the encounter saying it made her feel like a “chattel.” “I was like the chattel or a child, be seen and not heard,” says the model, now 57, in the series.

She continued, “Oprah’s like, ‘Stand up and show me your body. Show us why you’re worthy of being here.’ In the moment I didn’t recognize it and watching it back I was like ‘Oh my gosh. That was so not OK, really.’ Especially from Oprah.”

Winfrey has not responded to Crawford's comments on her social media at publishing time.