Nominees for the 79th Golden Globe Awards were announced on Monday, even as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association remains at the center of controversy.

Surrounding the previous iteration of the awards ceremony, a Los Angeles Times investigative report revealed that the HFPA had zero Black journalists among its 87-member voting block. Also included in that report, which was ultimately followed with NBC announcing that it would not be televising the ceremony, were allegations of unethical behavior.

Among a list of stated reforms shared with media outlets in November was the enlistment of “independent outside counsel” in the updating of its rules regarding membership, criteria, bylaws, policies, and the new member selection process.

The HFPA has also announced that, of its 21 new members, six of them are Black journalists. Also new for the group is the recently elected president Helen Hoehne, who claimed in a recent Vanity Fair interview that the efforts mark the arrival of “the new HFPA 2.0.”

Skepticism remains strong, however, given the group’s history. Amid talks of change back in June, two members of the HFPA were reported to have resigned due to the group that votes on the Globes being what they described as a “toxic place” for journalists.

Below, see a list of 2022 nominees. Hoehne also spoke during Monday’s nominations announcement, touching on a number of the topics mentioned above. Snoop Dogg, meanwhile, took the stage to unveil this year’s nominees.

Notably, submissions were not required for consideration this year. The HFPA, however, is said to have accommodated filmmakers and studios who asked for their work to only be considered in specific categories. Winners are set to be announced on Jan. 9, 2022, though it remains unclear what, exactly, that will look like. As mentioned above, NBC will not be broadcasting the ceremony, which some have speculated could mean that winners will instead be announced via press conference.