Tom Holland has made it no secret that he was shocked he landed the part of Spider-Man, and in a new interview he's suggested he even doubted himself after he was hired. Speaking with fellow Londoner and Marvel star Daniel Kaluuya in a long conversation published by Variety, Holland said that he was "convinced" he was going to be fired from the role between shooting 2016's Civil War and 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, which gave Peter Parker his first starring MCU movie.

"It was so bizarre how it happened. I shot Civil War, which was a week’s work, and from the moment of shooting Civil War to Spider-Man: Homecoming, I was convinced they were going to fire me. I don’t know why," the 24-year-old Holland said of the part, which he found out he got at the same time the public did. "Civil War hadn’t come out yet, and I just didn’t hear anything from anyone. I can’t really explain it. It was awful, but they didn’t—obviously. It’s been crazy, mate. I’ve loved every minute of it.

Elsewhere in the interview, Holland asked Kaluuya when he realized Black Panther would be such a huge success. "I think it’s something that we were aware that was bubbling," Kaluuya, 31, explained. "There was one day, we did the waterfall scene, and obviously in between takes, everyone just stays on set, and there were hundreds of people on set. And we had actual drummers in between the takes. They would play the beat for Snoop Dogg’s 'Drop It Like It’s Hot.'"

The two actors are doing new projects with MCU-related directors or producers, with Holland playing a soldier suffering from PTSD and drug addiction in the Russo Brothers-directed Cherry, and Kaluuya portraying Fred Hampton in the Ryan Coogler-produced Judas and the Black Messiah. Unsurprisingly, they revealed to each other that they were pulled aside while on the set for these MCU projects to be asked if they were interested.

"I was doing [additional dialogue recording] for Avengers: Endgame, and at the end of the session they sort of took me aside and said, 'We want to make this movie. It’s about a kid who suffers from PTSD and falls into drug addiction and ends up robbing banks. Would you be interested?'" Holland said.

"Funnily enough, I got approached doing these reshoots for Black Panther," Kaluuya added. "Ryan Coogler pulled me to the side and was like, “We’re making the Fred Hampton film, and we’d love you to play Fred Hampton.'"

On Tuesday, Disney shared a first-look at the upcoming Spider-Man themed attraction coming to Disneyland, showcasing the work that went into him providing his likeness. "Peter has started an initiative called W.E.B., which is the worldwide engineering brigade and he is giving a presentation on this new piece of tech that they’ve invented which is the web slinger vehicle," Holland explained in the video. "He’s going to be giving them a tour, and something goes wrong and he needs everybody to help him out and save the day."

The ride is part of Disneyland's highly anticipated Avengers Campus, which will also feature attractions inspired by Black Panther and Guardians of the Galaxy, while other Marvel characters are also expected to appear. "I'm just excited for it to open and I want to go ride it again," Tom added.

Check out the full interview between the two actors here, and watch Holland preview the new Spidey attraction above.