Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, have decided to step away from social media for good.

A source close to the couple told The Times of London that it is "very unlikely" the pair will return to social media due to the immense amount of "hate" they have received.

It has been a little over a year since Harry and Markle have stepped away from their duties as royals. The tabloids dubbed the move "Megxit," giving the impression that Markle was the driving force. But a source close to Harry revealed to Vanity Fair that the Sussexes' royal exit was actually the Prince's idea.

"It came to the point where he wanted a different way of life," the insider explained. "Meghan was simply the catalyst."

Since renouncing the titles, Markle and Harry have shied away from social media. In March, their The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Instagram account made things official by announcing their hiatus from social media.

"While you may not see us here, the work continues," the caption reads. "Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!"

Although their social media accounts are still active, it seems like Harry and Markle aren't fond of the way their relationship has been painted by the public—including the media blaming their split from the Royal Family on the Duchess. This has seemingly prompted them to turn their back on the platforms. The couple is now putting their focus into furthering their new Archewell Audio production company and other content ventures.