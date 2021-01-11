More than 20 years after it first aired, HBO is reviving one of its most successful series: Sex and the City.

The reunion, titled And Just Like That… will star Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis in 10 half-hour episodes coming to HBO Max. According to Variety, it will follow Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, and Miranda Hobbes in their 50s, as they "navigate love and friendship."

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original series, is not joining her former co-stars. Cattrall has previously turned down several opportunities to shoot more Sex and the City films. “Not for me. That was part of turning 60. That was a very clear moment of how many years do I have left and what do I want to do with it? What haven’t I done?” Cattrall said in 2017. “I feel that the show was the best when it was the series and the bonus was the two movies.”

Parker, Nixon, and Davis shared a teaser of the long-awaited revival on Instagram. The video cuts between footage of NYC and a computer screen typing out the phrases “And just like that…” and “The story continues…” with Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic voiceover.

“I couldn’t help but wonder… where are they now?” SJP wrote on Instagram.

The three actresses will also executive produce the series, which begins production in New York City in late spring.

“I grew up with these characters, and I can’t wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement.

Sex and the City premiered on HBO in 1998 and ran for six seasons until 2004.