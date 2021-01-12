Chadwick Boseman's widow Simone Ledward Boseman delivered a powerful and emotional tribute to her late husband.

Ledward Boseman accepted the Actor Tribute award on her husband's behalf at the 30th annual IFP Gotham Awards on Monday night. During her speech, she honored her husband and his dedication to the craft.

"He is the most honest person I've ever met, because he didn't just stop at speaking the truth, he actively searched for it. In himself, in those around him and in the moment," Ledward Boseman said, per CNN. "The truth can be a very easy thing for the self to avoid, but if one does not live in truth, then it's impossible to live in line with a divine purpose for your life. And so it became how he lived his life, day in, day out. Imperfect, but determined."

Boseman received the award for his role in Netflix's Viola Davis-starring Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Boseman was also known for his biographical roles like the biopic Get on Up—in which he played James Brown—and telling Jack Robinson's story in 42. This ability led Ledward Boseman to describe her husband as an artistic "vessel."

"He was blessed to live many lives within his concentrated one," she continued. "He developed his understanding of what it meant to be the one, the none, and the all. 'A vessel to be poured into and out of,' he'd said."

"Chad, thank you. I love you. I am so proud of you. Keep shining your light on us," she closed.

Simone Ledward Boseman and Chadwick reportedly became engaged in 2019 and were married not long before he died of cancer in August.