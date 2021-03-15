The 2021 Academy Awards, like everything else for the past year or more, has been hit with wholly expected pandemic delays and additional complications that—among other things—resulted in an extension of the usual eligibility period.

Film-centered award institutions face the added challenge of honoring cinema following a year of theaters mostly (and wisely) being closed or at least extremely limited in their ability to open their doors to fans. As a result, many distributors leaned more heavily on streaming and VOD to ensure those who needed a theatric escape could at least get a taste of that experience from the safety and comfort of home. More blockbuster-centered fare, meanwhile, has continued to hold out hope (via repeatedly delayed release strategies) for the return of the traditional theatric opening.

Here we go! @priyankachopra and I are revealing the #OscarNoms this morning at 5:19am PDT 😎 Tune-in to any of @TheAcademy accounts to watch live! https://t.co/qRGeXmHVdE — NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas) March 15, 2021

Early Monday morning, the Academy gave cinemaheads a glimpse of what’s to come with the unveiling of this year’s nominees. Actor/producer Priyanka Chopra and singer/actor Nick Jonas were tapped to announce the 93rd Oscars nominations across 23 categories in a two-part presentation, which you can watch in full up top.

Below, catch the full list of 2021 nominees, which thankfully includes multiple nods for the pitch-perfect Minari. Winners will be announced during an ABC-aired broadcast on April 25.