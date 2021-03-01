The 2021 Golden Globes are finally here, despite arriving a little later than expected.

This year’s show is airing on the date previously occupied by the Oscars, which was pushed back to April 25 due to the impact of the pandemic on Hollywood. Of the 10 films nominated in either the Best Drama and Comedy or Musical categories, six were released directly on streaming services. Netflix’s Mank, the David Fincher-directed film about Herman Mankiewicz’s development of the screenplay for Citizen Kane, leads the pack with six nods, including Best Drama, Director, Actor in a Drama, Supporting Actress, and more.

Coming in a close second with five nods is Trial of the Chicago 7, an Aaron Sorkin vehicle also released on Netflix.

On the TV front, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was criticized by viewers for failing to nominate the groundbreaking series I May Destroy You and its creator Michaela Coel for a single award. While the omittance of the HBO and BBC One show from the Globes could be seen as a personal grievance, it’s hard to ignore that many, many, many, many, many others considered it to be one of the best shows of 2020.

A running list of the 2021 Golden Globes winners will be updated throughout the night below.