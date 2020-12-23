It happens at least twice a month: You binge an entire television series, and you need something to replace it. You flip around for an hour, trying to decide what's next on the docket. When I was in this predicament last week, I tried The Wilds—Amazon Prime's newest drama series—and I loved it.

The premise seems stock at first glance because we've seen it many times before: nine teenage girls crash land on a Pacific island and struggle to survive. William Golding's 1954 novel Lord of the Flies is the obvious inspiration for the series, but the show also owes a debt to the 2004 television drama Lost. There's more than simple survival at play; there's a rising suspicion among the girls that the island and its circumstances are not as they seem.

Here's everything you need to know about The Wilds, now streaming on Amazon Prime. CAUTION: Mild spoilers ahead, but nothing that you won't learn from watching the pilot or the trailers. The major, game-changing twists occur much later.