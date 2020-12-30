Justice League actor Ray Fisher publicly slammed DC Films head Walter Hamada over the company's investigation into allegations of misconduct by director Joss Whedon. The actor who played Cyborg in the 2018 film has repeatedly criticized the investigation into Whedon's conduct on set and called Hamada an "enabler" following the closing of WarnerMedia's inquiry. Fisher also signaled his exit from the DC Universe, saying he won't work for the company as long as Hamada, who got the job in early 2018, is still there.

"Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler,” Fisher tweeted. “He lies, and WB PR’s failed Sept. 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very real issues of the ‘Justice League’ investigation. I will not participate in any production associated with him.”

Fisher alleges Warner never reached out to him during their investigation. The company has denied this, claiming Fisher refused to meet with them (in the "hit piece" he references in his tweet).



The investigation started after Fisher alleged unprofessional conduct on the set of Justice League.

"Joss Wheadon’s [sic] on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable," he wrote in a July tweet.

WarnerMedia announced this fall that it had concluded its investigation and taken "remedial action" but refused to offer specifics. Fisher argued that the investigation ended prematurely.

With this latest tweet, it appears that Fisher is willing to sever his relationship with DC entirely over the allegedly botched inquest.