Joe Exotic, the infamous Tiger King subject who's soon to be portrayed by none other than Nicolas Cage, is still pushing hard for a pardon.

The latest word on the efforts of Exotic's Eric Love-helmed legal team is that the team is set to visit Washington D.C. next week. Per a TMZ report, Love's team will fly to D.C. next Wednesday for what’s described as a "high level" meeting "in connection with" their push for a pardon.

The date, Jan. 6, is said to have been strategically chosen to coincide with the certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory. A former Apprentice host and failed steak salesman, of course, is planning some sort of a rally for that same day and is also rumored to be announcing a string of last-minute pardons.

Exotic's legal team will take a private jet from Texas to D.C. for the trip. According to Thursday's report, the private jet in question will feature a depiction of Exotic's face.

Given that I have yet to hit the 250 word count requirement for this article, let's again mention that Mr. Cage will indeed by portraying Exotic in a forthcoming scripted series. As announced back in May, Cage will play the Tiger King star in a series from Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. The eight-episode series, per a Variety report at the time, is based on Leif Reigstad's Texas Monthly article "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild."

Related Stories

Joe Exotic Pens Thanksgiving Message Asking Supporters to Help Get Him Pardoned
Joe Exotic Files Lawsuit Against Justice Department Over Rejected Pardon Request
Carole Baskin's Zoo, Formerly Owned by Joe Exotic and Jeff Lowe, Reportedly Trashed Before Her Arrival

Also Watch

Close
News